New Year's Rockin' Eve: Paula Abdul, Green Day, Salt-N-Pepa Among West Coast Performers

Paula Abdul, Green Day and Salt-N-Pepa are among the West Coast performers for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.

Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos and SHAED will also take the stage in Hollywood.

Additionally returning host Ciara will perform on the West Coast celebration and presenting sponsor YouTube will produce special content that will air throughout the show featuring top trends and stories from 2019.

It was previously announced that Lucy Hale would join Ryan Seacrest as host of the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, with Billy Porter hosting the Central Time Zone celebration in New Orleans.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 airs Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve is produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.