Paula Patton Signs With ICM Partners (Exclusive)

Paula Patton, known for such films as Hitch and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, has signed with ICM Partners.

The actress, who was previously repped by CAA, also appeared in the 2016 action-fantasy Warcraft and on ABC's Somewhere Between. She most recently starred opposite Omar Epps in Summit's Traffik, which was released April 20. Other credits include 2 Guns with Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg; Deja Vu, also opposite Washington; and Lee Daniels’ Precious.

Patton continues to be repped by Management Production Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.