Peabody Awards to Be Rescheduled

Peabody said Thursday that its annual ceremony will be postponed from the previously announced date of June 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony this year was set to take place in L.A. — at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel — for the first time in its 80-year history.

"The safety of guests, staff, as well as partners involved in the annual ceremony remains top priority and as such, Peabody is monitoring the situation to determine a more appropriate time to host the ceremony," the organization said.

In addition, because the jury traditionally conducts face-to-face deliberations to select nominees and winners, the timeline for those announcements are also "under review."

Nominees were originally scheduled to be announced in April, with the winners to be revealed in May. All nominees must receive a unanimous vote by the jurors; 60 nominees are selected, 30 of which will be honored with a Peabody Award.

Peabody said it hopes to announce a revised schedule, along with the nominees and winners, "soon."

The Peabody Awards honor "the most intelligent, powerful and moving stories told in broadcasting and digital media," in categories including entertainment, documentary and news programming.



The program is based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.