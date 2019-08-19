'Peaky Blinders' Creator Steven Knight Adapting 'SAS: Rogue Heroes' for BBC

The six-part series will tell the story of how the renowned Special Forces unit came to exist.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is adapting bestselling book SAS: Rogue Heroes for the BBC.

The drama series will be based on Ben Macintyre's novel, telling the story of how the world’s most renowned and ruthless Special Forces unit, the SAS, came to exist.

Knight (Peaky Blinders, Taboo, A Christmas Carol) will adapt the six-part series, which will be produced by Kudos (part of Endemol Shine UK), whose credits include Broadchurch, The Tunnel and Humans.

"This will be a secret history telling the story of exceptional soldiers who decided battles and won wars only to then disappear back into the shadows," said Knight. "We will shine a light on remarkable true events informed by the people who shaped them."

SAS: Rogue Heroes was commissioned by Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content. It will be executive produced by Karen Wilson, Martin Haines and Emma Kingsman-Lloyd for Kudos and Tommy Bulfin for BBC One.



Casting will be announced in due course.