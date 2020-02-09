'The Peanut Butter Falcon' Star Zack Gottsagen Takes Stage as First Oscar Presenter With Down Syndrome

Shia LaBeouf joined the actor to present the best live-action short prize at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday.

The Peanut Butter Falcon star Zack Gottsagen made history as the Academy Awards’ first presenter with Down syndrome at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday.

The actor, who received a standing ovation upon hitting the Dolby Theater stage, announced the nominees and winner of the live-action short film category alongside co-star Shia LaBeouf. The actor waved to the Dolby Theater audience before introducing the nominees.

Gottsagen then made the "Oscar goes to" announcement before LaBeouf announced the winner, presenting it to The Neighbor's Window, which LaBeouf misread as "The Neighbor's Widow."

In The Peanut Butter Falcon, which stars LaBeouf, Bruce Dern and Dakota Johnson, a nursing home escapee, played by Gottsagen, chases his dream of becoming a professional wrestler.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards aired live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on ABC.