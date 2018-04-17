Pedro Almodovar's Next Film to Star Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz

The Spanish auteur's 'Dolor Y Gloria' also will feature Asier Etxeandia and Julieta Serrano.

Pedro Almodovar is reteaming with Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz for his next film, Dolor Y Gloria.

The Spanish auteur's production house, El Deseo, on Tuesday unveiled the project, which also will star Asier Etxeandia and Julieta Serrano and is set to start production in July.

The film, titled Pain and Glory in English, will chronicle a series of reunions, some in the present and others in the past, as a film director ponders his creative decline. "First loves, second loves, a mother, mortality, actors with whom the director worked, the sixties, the eighties and the present," a film synopsis on the El Deseo site states.

Dolor Y Gloria also will feature male protagonists in Banderas and Etxeandia, unlike Almodovar's typical female-centric dramas, with Cruz and Serrano in supporting roles. Almodovar's 2013 comedy I'm so Excited starred Cruz and Banderas, and his last film, Julieta, featured Emma Suarez and Adriana Ugarte as the heroines of the drama.

The Spanish director is best known for earlier movies like All About My Mother, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Volver. Almodovar is repped by CAA.