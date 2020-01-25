Pedro Almodóvar's 'Pain and Glory' Sweeps Spain's Goya Awards

The Oscar contender won seven Goyas, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor for Antonio Banderas for his starring role in the feature closely based on Almodóvar's life and work.

Pedro Almodóvar’s Oscar-nominated, semi-autobiographical drama Pain and Glory was the big winner at the 34th Goya Awards, Spain's top film honors, taking home Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Pain and Glory star Antonio Banderas won Best Actor for his role as the depressed director Salvador Mallo, while the film also nabbed Goyas for Best Editing, Best Original Music and a Best Supporting Actress win for Julieta Serrano, who plays Mallo's aging mother.

Alejandro Amenábar’s Spanish Civil War epic While at War went into the Goyas ahead of Pain and Glory, with 17 nominations to 16 for Almodóvar’s feature. But in the end, Pain and Glory came out on top with seven Goyas to five for While at War, which nabbed honors for Best Production Design, Best Art Direction, Best Makeup and Hair Design and Best Costume Design as well as a Best Supporting Actor Goya for Eduard Fernández.

Best Actress honors went to Belén Cuesta for her starring role in The Endless Trench, another drama about the Spanish Civil War, which was the breakout hit from last year's San Sebastian film festival. Les Misérables, Ladj Ly's social drama about life in the Parisian Banlieues, and, like Pain and Glory, a nominee for the Best International Film Oscar, took home the Goya for Best European Film.

But the evening was all about Almodóvar. Accepting his acting honor Banderas, who is up for a Best Actor Oscar for the same role, thanked the director for giving him a life in cinema.

“In 40 years, I’ve never met an artist with the loyalty you have to your cinema,” Banderas said. “I’ve learned so much from you, not only about the art world, but also about life. I had to meet you to get here. I have done my best work with you....Today is three years since I had a heart attack. Not only am I alive, but I feel very alive.”

Almodóvar used his awards platform to address what he sees as a crisis in Spanish cinema brought on by streaming platforms such as Netflix. Accepting his Best Director Goya, the veteran filmmaker called on Spain's newly-elected Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to support “auteur cinema, independent, outside the margins of the platforms” which, he said, “in serious danger of extinction.”

While theater attendance in Spain was up 8 percent in 2019 to 105 million tickets sold, the highest level of the past decade, according to Comscore figures, Spanish films only drew 15.9 million viewers, or 15 percent of the total, the worst level in 6 years.

This year's lifetime achievement Goya went to Pepa Flores, better known as Marisol, a child actress who starred in dozens of musicals and reached her height of popularity in the 1960s and 1970s.

The 2020 Goya Awards are:

BEST PICTURE

Pain and Glory by Pedro Almodóvar



BEST DIRECTOR

Pedro Almodóvar for Pain and Glory



BREAKOUT DIRECTOR

Belén Funes for A Thief’s Daughter



BEST ACTRESS

Belén Cuesta for The Endless Trench



BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory



SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Julieta Serrano for Pain and Glory



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Eduard Fernández for While at War



BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Pedro Almodóvar for Pain and Glory



BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Benito Zambrano, Daniel Remón and Pablo Remón for Out in the Open



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Mauro Hercé for Fire Will Come



BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC

Alberto Iglesias for Pain and Glory



BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Intemperie by Javier Ruibal for Out in the Open



BEST NEW ACTOR

Enric Auquer for Eye for an Eye



BEST NEW ACTRESS

Benedicta Sánchez for Fire Will Come



BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles by Salvador Simó



BEST IBEROAMERICAN FILM

Heroic Losers by Sebastián Borensztein, Argentina



BEST EUROPEAN FILM

Les Misérables by Ladj Ly, France



BEST DOCUMENTARY

Ara Malikian: una vida entre las cuerdas by Nata Moreno)



BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Suc de Síndria by Irene Moray



BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Madrid 2120 by José Luís Quirós, Paco Sáez)



BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Our Life as Refugee Children in Europe by Silvia Venegas



BEST EDITING

Teresa Font for Pain and Glory



BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Carla Pérez de Albéniz for While at War



BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Sonia Grande for While at War



BEST ART DIRECTION

Juan Pedro de Gaspar for While at War



BEST SOUND

Inaki Díez, Alazne Ameztoy, Xanti Salvador, Nacho Royo-Villanova for The Endless Trench



BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR DESIGN

Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver, Nacho Díaz for While at War



BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

Mario Campoy, Inaki Madariaga for The Platform

HONORARY GOYA

Pepa Flores