Penelope Cruz Joins John Hardy Jewelry Campaign

The actress, who released a sustainable jewelry line with Swarovski last year, will star in a campaign for artisan jeweler John Hardy.

Penelope Cruz has found her newest gig in the fashion world. The actress, who released a sustainable jewelry line with Swarovski last year, will star in a campaign for luxe artisan jeweler John Hardy.

She’s the latest face of its ongoing "Made for Legends" campaign that previously starred actresses Julianne Moore and model Adwoa Aboah. The campaign pays tribute to the power of women and individualism.

Cruz models the mixed metals of John Hardy’s spring/summer 2019 collection — created in Ubud, Bali — including its handwoven Classic Chain and sculptural Asli Classic Chain Link. A first for the brand, the campaign also features a gold bracelet with brown diamond pave and large tiger’s eye stones from the signature Cinta Collection.

“It is important to me that any project I participate in aligns with my values, and John Hardy has been dedicated to preserving their artisan community and rich heritage for over 40 years,” Cruz said in a statement.

“Each piece is handcrafted in Bali, a place I know and love, with techniques that have been passed down for generations and made with reclaimed gold and silver, as well as ethically vetted stones. I also love that the brand has championed female artisans and entrepreneurs from day one with its signature motif, Classic Chain, traditionally woven by Balinese women as a way to bring prosperity to their families," Cruz said.

Robert Hanson, CEO of John Hardy, added in a statement: “Made for Legends is about authenticity and action. Penelope personifies both. She is unflinchingly real, yet the creativity and optimism she brings to both her professional and humanitarian work make her larger than life.”

Cruz, also an ambassador for Chanel since its couture show in July 2018, released her full line of sustainable gems with Swarovski the same month. Her 14-piece collection was based around Cruz’s personal taste, with her favorite piece being a three-piece ruby ring that reminds her of her grandmother. "I care about not having a negative impact on the planet, in what we do, what we wear, what we consume,” Cruz said of the lab-created jewelry. "I've been learning, and I'm going to keep learning ... I do it from a very humble place, because I'm not an expert, but I am a fan."

The Todos Lo Saben star frequently sports Swarovski on the red carpet—from the Golden Globes to Cannes—which is unlikely to change.

She next appears in the drama Pain & Glory, directed by Pedro Almodóvar, debuting March 22 in Spain.