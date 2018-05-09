Penelope Cruz Debuts Swarovski Fine Jewelry Collection at Cannes

Featuring sustainable rubies and diamonds.

Penelope Cruz debuted more than just her film Everybody Knows (Todos Los Saben) at Cannes opening night on Tuesday.

She stepped onto the red carpet wearing two pieces from her new fine jewelry collection with Atelier Swarovski—matching earrings and a ring in white 18-karat fair trade gold set with Swarovski lab-created diamonds and lab-created rubies. The collection served as an announcement of Atelier Swarovski’s decision to create all of its pieces with responsibly-sourced gold.

Cruz will launch the entire sustainable line during Paris haute couture week in July. The entire Atelier Swarovski by Penélope Cruz Fine Jewelry Collection will be available to order the same month.

This year's Cannes film festival seems to be emerging as a platform for a discussion about sustainability in fashion. On Tuesday, Cannes jury president Cate Blanchett made headlines for re-wearing an Armani Prive gown she wore to the 2014 Golden Globes.

"From couture to T-shirts, landfills are filled with garments that have been unnecessarily discarded," Blanchett told THR. "Particularly in today’s climate, it seems willful and ridiculous that such beautiful garments are not cherished and re-worn for a lifetime."

Cruz attended Cannes for her film Everybody Knows (Todos Los Saben), directed by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi and co-starring Javier Bardem and Ricardo Darin. The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the film is “part talky thriller, part family drama,” and praised the actors: “Bardem and especially Cruz impress in roles specifically written for them; their chemistry, but also their melancholy about what might have been, is palpable.”

Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing any selfies of Cruz in her new Swarovski gems, as selfies are banned on the Cannes carpet this year.