Penelope Cruz, Wagner Moura, Gael Garcia Bernal Join Olivier Assayas' 'Wasp Network'

The spy drama already has Edgar Ramirez in the cast and is being shopped to buyers at TIFF.

Penelope Cruz, Wagner Moura and Gael García Bernal are joining Edgar Ramirez in Olivier Assayas' spy drama Wasp Network.

IMR International is continuing to sell the film, which is based on Fernando Morais' book The Last Soldiers of the Cold War, to international buyers in Toronto after launching the project in Cannes, while CAA Media Finance shops the U.S. rights.

Wasp Network portrays the true story of Cuban spies in American territory during the 1990s, as it reveals the tentacles of a terrorist network based in Florida, with ramifications in Central America and with the consent of the U.S. government. Assayas wrote and will also direct the film, which is set to shoot in early 2019.

RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira is producing alongside CG Cinema’s Charles Gillibert, with Lourenço Sant'Anna and Sophie Mas executive producing.

Cruz recently starred as Donatella Versace on the Ryan Murphy-produced FX series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, and her movie credits include Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Vanilla Sky and Loving Pablo.

Moura is best known for his portrayal of Pablo Escobar on Netflix's hit series Narcos, and he recently wrapped his directing debut. Marighella, in which he also stars.

García Bernal recently finished his last season as composer Rodrigo on the Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle, and he recently voiced Hector in Disney/Pixar’s Coco.

RT Features produced Luca Guadagnino’s Oscar-nominated Call Me by Your Name. It is in production on The Lighthouse, Robert Eggers' follow-up to The Witch, and in postproduction on Fox’s Ad Astra, starring Brad Pitt and directed by James Gray.

Cruz is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment; Moura is with UTA; and García Bernal is repped by WME.