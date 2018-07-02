Penelope Cruz's Stylist Reveals the Giambattista Valli Looks She Wants For The Red Carpet

“When it comes to Giambattista, volume and tulle have no limits and he’s the master of the bow,” says Cruz’s longtime stylist Cristina Ehrlich.

There was no shortage of feathers, fuchsia or flou at Giambattista Valli’s fall 2018 haute couture show, but nary an A-list Hollywood actress in sight. However, many of the fashion power brokers behind the town’s top talent — Cruz’s stylist Cristina Ehrlich, Nicole Kidman’s stylist Julia von Boehm and Claire Foy’s stylist Nicky Yates — were all present and taking notes on the brand.

Here, Ehrlich, who spent Monday accompanying client Mandy Moore to the Schiaparelli and Dior couture shows before stopping by Cruz’s Swarovski cocktail party (for her new Atelier Swarovski by Penelope Cruz Fine Jewelry collection), reveals her top three red carpet contenders from her final stop of the day — Valli’s youth-infused couture show.

The peek-a-boo LBD with feather and bow accents:

The floor-sweeping polka dot gown with a bare midriff:

The white high-low hemline feather gown: