The Peninsula Beverly Hills Treats Oscar Nominees to Ladurée Macarons

The hotel has partnered with the famous Parisian pastry-maker to gift Oscar-nominated guests with signature confections and to offer them at afternoon tea services open to the public.

Just in time for the awards season rush, the Peninsula Hotel Beverly Hills will cater to their high-profile clientele in town for the Oscars through a partnership with Parisian-loved pastry house Ladurée.

Academy Award nominees staying at the hotel will receive a special in-room welcome package filled with Ladurée's signature macarons.

In addition, the hotel will serve a limited-edition afternoon tea that is open to the public, featuring the macarons in strawberry-marshmallow, pistachio, vanilla and a specially-designed Marie Antoinette macaron with flavors of rose petal, citrus and honey. A variety of tea sandwiches, scones and pastries will also be served along with array of 19 teas from around the globe.

In honor of the partnership, Ladurée has created a custom raspberry-coconut Peninsula page cap cake, paying homage to the hotel's staff who wear white caps and welcome guests to all of their properties.

Laduree opened its first west coast location at The Grove in 2016, shortly followed by their Beverly Hills location, and has quickly become a Los Angeles staple. Star fans of the brand include Jessica Alba, Tyga, and Blake Lively, who have all been known to frequent the macaron maker.

The exclusive Laduree afternoon tea at The Living Room at Peninsula Beverly Hills ($79 to $95 per person) will run through March 31 with seatings daily at 12:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Call (310) 975-2736 for reservations.