People Magazine Makes History With Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson on Anniversary Cover

Hawn, her daughter and granddaughter, Rani Rose, are the first multigenerational group to appear on the magazine's annual "Most Beautiful" issue.

Goldie Hawn, her daughter, Kate Hudson, and granddaughter, Rani Rose Fujikawa, will appear on the cover of the issue, which will be released Friday. It's the first time three generations will be featured in the 30-year history of the "Most Beautiful" issue.

The cover story touches on several topics, including Hawn's and Hudson's style choices and parenting.

Hawn and Hudson talked about their family's unbreakable bond, even during the lockdown prompted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Hawn, 74, said she has been getting through the crisis with her partner of 37 years, Kurt Russell, with "meditation, nurturing, loving kindness for all in my heart and staying safe inside."

Hudson, 41, has been home with musician Danny Fujikawa, Rani Rose and her sons, Ryder and Bing, who are from previous relationships. She said watching her mother's relationship with Russell, 69, inspires her.