People's Choice Awards: Gwen Stefani Honors Mom, Grandmother in Fashion Icon Speech

Wearing a white gown with a long train, black gloves and thigh-high black boots, Stefani told the audience that receiving the honor was "hard to digest."

Gwen Stefani talked about her mom's and grandmother's influence on her and how they inspired her love of fashion when she accepted the Fashion Icon Award at Sunday night's E! People's Choice Awards.

Wearing a white gown with a long train, black gloves and thigh-high black boots, Stefani told the audience that receiving the honor was "hard to digest."

"I always loved fashion, it was one of those instinctual things," she said, relaying how her mom and grandmother sewed many clothes. "My mom would come home from school and my grandmother would have her made her prom dress."

She added that when she was much younger, she disliked fashion because it seemed like it was only for the wealthy, but now she is grateful that she has gotten to work with so many "amazing, talented designers."

Stefanie said that she's giving her statuette to her 11-year-old son, Zuma, and gave a shoutout to boyfriend Blake Shelton before leaving the stage: "You're a babe."

Stefani, a three-time Grammy winner, the singer has created several of lifestyle brands, including the fashion line L.A.M.B., sister label Harajuku Lovers, eyewear line gx by Gwen Stefani and Harajuku Mini for Target. Her brands have earned more than $1 billion in retail sales.

Introducing Stefani, designer Marc Jacobs said: "Her designs always have a piece of her in them and that's something that we love. she has never forgotten who she is or who we are."

Jacobs attended this year's Met Gala alongside Stefani, who follows in the footsteps of last year's Fashion Icon Award recipient Victoria Beckham.

The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards are airing live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.