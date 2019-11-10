People's Choice Awards: Jennifer Aniston Credits Fans and 'Friends' for Her "Icon" Status

The actress was recognized for her fan-favorite performances in movies and on TV at Sunday night's ceremony.

Jennifer Aniston received the People's Icon Award at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, and on stage, she explained she couldn't of earned the title of being an icon without her fans and the long-running sitcom Friends.

"If I have any claim to this word 'icon' it's only because I was able to be on an iconic show with an iconic cast and an iconic haircut," Aniston said. "I mean, Friends was truly the gift of a lifetime, and I would not be standing up here without that amazing show and those amazing five other actors and with an audience who stuck with us for a decade, and through streaming services now, and syndication, and I'm sure coming to a 'watch soon' near you or something."

Aniston continued thanking the show's fans — especially for believing in the character's "impossibly large apartments" — and said that Friends has ultimately "paved the way" for everything she's accomplished in her career since.

She then gave a quick shout-out to The Morning Show, the Apple TV+ series she stars in alongside Reese Witherspoon, which marked her return to television.

"I love you guys," Aniston said, wrapping up her speech. "Thank you for sticking by me."

Adam Sandler presented the award to Aniston, whom he described as everything from "funny as hell, smart as hell, strong as hell," to "a great green drink maker."

"She really is just an amazing girl. She's so awesome," Sandler said. "She's exactly the way you think she is, everybody. And I love her."

The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards aired live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Nov. 10.