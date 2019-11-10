People's Choice Awards Honoree Pink Urges Viewers to "Change the F***ing World"

"I know that one person can make a difference. You feel like you don't matter, that your life doesn't matter? Get involved," the People's Champion Award recipient said on stage.

Pink gave a rousing acceptance speech after being honored with the People's Champion Award at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday night, ultimately urging people to fight for "decency and humanity and kindness."

"I know that one person can make a difference. You feel like you don't matter, that your life doesn't matter? Get involved," Pink said on stage. "You can't tell me Martin Luther King Jr. Rosa parks, Nelson Mandela, Gloria Steinem, Anita Hill, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Malala Yousafzai, Greta Thunberg — tell me one person can't make a difference. I am a dumbass derelict from Doylestown and I have managed to change a little part in my world."

Pink continued, explaining that there's "so much to be done."

"I don't care about your politics, I care about your kids," she said, adding that those listening should stop fighting among each other. "Get together with your friends and change the fucking world."

The singer and activist ended on that note, receiving a big round of applause. Among the audience were her husband, Carey Hart, and their kids, daughter Willow and son Jameson.

The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards are airing live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.