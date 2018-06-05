'Peppa Pig' Attraction in the Works for China

Entertainment One has licensed its popular kids TV property to Merlin Entertainments to become an indoor play center in Shanghai.

Entertainment One's popular Peppa Pig character is set to star in an indoor attraction in China.

The indie studio on Tuesday said it has licensed the popular kids TV property to Madame Tussauds owner Merlin Entertainments so the theme park operator can develop and open an indoor play center to open at Shanghai's LC Mall later this year. The planned indoor attraction, Peppa Pig World of Play, will feature ten play areas for pre-schooler fans.

Peppa Pig airs on Nick Jr. in the U.S. and has become popular in China after launching on the China Central Television network in 2015. Merlin has identified four additional standalone locations in China, and another three in the U.S., including in the Grapevine Mills shopping mall in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, for additional Peppa Pig World of Play venues scheduled to open in 2019.

"Peppa Pig is an exceptionally strong brand, recognized and loved by families around the world, and the global preschool market for location-based entertainment represents a great opportunity for Merlin. The attraction’s flexible design means we are excited about the rollout potential of these attractions, with an initial focus on China and the U.S.," Merlin chief development officer Mark Fisher said in a statement.

Andrew Carley, executive vp of global licensing, family & brands at eOne, in his own statement added the partnership with Merlin aimed at "building enduring global success for Peppa Pig and these attractions will play an integral role in making it a favorite preschool property for many years to come."

Earlier this year, Merlin launched two in-park dedicated Peppa Pig brand areas at Gardaland, Italy and Heide Park, Germany.