Noah Centineo Creates App to Sell Himself as Stand-In Boyfriend in 'The Perfect Date' Trailer

The Netflix original film also stars Laura Marano, Matt Walsh, Camila Mendes and Odiseas Georgiadis.

Netflix released the first trailer for The Perfect Date on Tuesday.

Noah Centineo makes his return to the romantic comedy genre as Brooks Rattigan, an Ivy League hopeful that lacks the extracurricular credits and money to attend his dream school. After he takes the opportunity to make some extra cash as a stand-in date, Brooks recruits the help of his programmer friend Murph (Odiseas Georgiadis) to launch an app that sells himself as a plus-one for all occasions.

Laura Marano, Matt Walsh and Camila Mendes round out the cast.

The trailer opens with Brooks explaining his aspirations as a high-school student. "I've always wanted to date the most popular girl, drive the nicest car and go to the fanciest school," he says in a voiceover. "But I can't afford any of that."

One day while working at a fast-food restaurant, Brooks overhears a customer complain that his uncle is paying him to escort his cousin to a dance. Brooks quickly offers to help in exchange for the money and the chance to drive the customer's nice car.

Brooks then picks Celia (Marano) up for the dance and remains determined to make the most out of the night. On the ride home, Celia suggests that he turn the idea into a business. "Troubled rich girls in need of a chaperone. It could be big business here," she says.

Following the success of the dance, Brooks capitalizes on the idea and creates an app called The Stand-In to help him afford the tuition for Yale.

"Every date would be custom built. They could pick my personality, my interests. Whether I'm a listener or a talker," he explains about the app.

Later in the trailer, Brooks reveals to Celia that the weirdest date he had been on included listening to a girl talk for four hours straight. "All I was allowed to say was, 'There is no other way to see it,'" he says.

As the app continues to succeed, Brooks is hired by his crush Shelby (Mendes) to escort her on a date. While he gets caught up in a new life that he always aspired to have, his friends point out that he has changed.

"I've been so many people these past few months. A cowboy, an art connoisseur and a bad friend," he says as clips of him donning the many personas play. "It's time to figure out who I am and what I want."

The Perfect Date will be available to stream on Netflix on April 12.