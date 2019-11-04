'The Personal History of David Copperfield' Starring Dev Patel Lands May 2020 Release

Fox Searchlight will open the movie in select theaters.

Armando Iannucci's The Personal History of David Copperfield, starring Dev Patel, hopes to spin a tale of success at the summer box office.

Fox Searchlight said Monday it will release the pic in select theaters on May 8, 2020.

Searchlight picked up rights to the film in August before David Copperfield premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. The movie, the third feature from Iannucci (Veep), is his take on the Charles Dickens classic, which also stars Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Peter Capaldi and Ben Whishaw.

Adapted by Iannucci alongside frequent collaborator Simon Blackwell, the comedic tale centers on one of Dickens' most cherished characters: the good-hearted David Copperfield, who is surrounded by kindness, wickedness, poverty and wealth as he meets an array of remarkable characters in Victorian England. David sets out to be a writer in his quest for family, friendship, romance and status as the story of his life unfolds.

The film is produced by Iannucci and Kevin Loader and was financed by FilmNation Entertainment and Film4.