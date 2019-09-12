Oscars: Peru Selects 'Retablo' for International Feature Category

Alvaro Delgado-Aparicio's debut film is a coming-of-age tale that won the L'Oreal Teddy Newcomer Award at Berlinale.

The Peruvian Culture Minister announced on Wednesday that Alvaro Delgado-Aparicio's drama Retablo has been selected as the country's submission for the best international feature film category at the 2020 Oscars.

Premiering at Berlinale, where it won the L'Oreal Teddy Newcomer Award for best first film and a special mention from the Crystal Bear jury, Delgado-Aparicio's debut film is a coming-of-age tale spoken in indigenous language, quechua, about a boy struggling in a macho world marked by violence, as he attempts to follow his family tradition and become a master story-box maker.

According to the country's Direction of Audiovisual, Phonography and New Media (DAFO), the selection process involved a committee formed by representatives from 18 local film unions and professional associations.

Peru has submitted films to the Oscars since 1968, and obtained its first nomination in 2010 with Claudia Llosa's The Milk of Sorrow. A film from Peru has never won an Oscar.