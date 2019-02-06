SXSW: 'Pet Sematary' to Screen As Closing Night Film

'Stuber,' starring Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista, will also be presented as a work-in-progress.

Pet Sematary, a new adaptation of the Stephen King horror novel, has been selected to screen as the closing night film at the SXSW Film Festival, which runs from March 9-18 in Austin, Texas. Directed by Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer, the film, which will be having its world premiere, stars Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz as a couple who move with their two young children to rural Maine, where they discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. John Lithgow appears as their unusual neighbor. Paramount Pictures will release the film April 5.

The festival announced further additions to its program, including its Midnighters slate of horror and genre films and its shorts sidebars, today.

Michael Dowse’s Stuber, will screen as a work-in-progress as part of the Headliners offerings. The film stars Kumail Nanjiani as an Uber driver who picks up a cop, played by Dave Bautista, who’s pursuing a brutal killer. Fox has slated the movie for release July 12.

Joining the Special Events lineup are Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate SXSW Event, at which author Neil Gaiman, director Douglas Mackinnon and actors Michael Sheen, David Tennant and John Hamm, will present exclusive clips from the upcoming six-episode Amazon Prime series Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, and a screening of the final three episodes of the final three episodes of Comedy Central’s Broad City, starring Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer.

The Documentary Spotlight will include the world premiere of State of Pride, a look at LGBTQ life in San Francisco, Salt Lake City and Tuscaloosa, Alabama from the Oscar-winning documentarians Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, and the world premiere of I Am Richard Pryor, a study of the legendary comedian by director Jesse James Miller.

The Festival Favorites sidebar, featuring films from other festivals, will include Knock Down the House, Rachel Lears account of women, including Rep. Alexandria Oscasio-Cortez, who ran for Congress in the 2018 primaries, which just won the Audience Documentary Award at Sundance; Todd Douglas Miller’s doc Apollo 11, about the Apollo 11 mission; and Alex Gibney’s The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, about the rise and fall of the medical technology start-up Theranos.

Further titles are below.

MIDNIGHTERS

7 Reasons to Run Away (From Society)(Spain)

Directors: Esteve Soler, Gerard Quinto, David Torras, Screenwriter: Esteve Soler

7 Reasons to Run Away takes a critical look at today’s society and puts the values it transmits into question. Cast: Sergi Lopez, Emma Suarez, Lola Dueñas, Alex Brendemuhl, Alain Hernandez, Francesc Orella (World Premiere)

Body At Brighton Rock

Director/Screenwriter: Roxanne Benjamin

An inexperienced park employee discovers a body on a remote mountain trail and must stay with it overnight in the wilderness, facing her darkest fears in the process. Cast: Karina Fontes, Casey Adams, Emily Althaus, Brodie Reed, Martin Spanjers, John Getz, Miranda Bailey, Susan Burke, Matt Peters (World Premiere)

Boyz in the Wood(United Kingdom, U.S.)

Director/Screenwriter: Ninian Doff

When four city-bred schoolboys embark on a traditional Duke of Edinburgh Award camping trip that takes them deep into the Scottish Highlands, they find themselves chased by a deranged masked couple with aims of culling this teenaged “wildlife". Cast: Eddie Izzard, Kate Dickie, James Cosmo, Kevin Guthrie, Jonathan Aris, Alice Lowe, Samuel Bottomley, Viraj Juneja, Rian Gordon, Lewis Gribben (World Premiere)

Daniel Isn't Real

Director: Adam Egypt Mortimer, Screenwriters: Brian DeLeeuw, Adam Egypt Mortimer

Troubled Luke suffers a violent family trauma and resurrects his childhood imaginary friend to help him cope. Charismatic and full of manic energy, "Daniel" helps Luke to achieve his dreams, before pushing him into a desperate fight for his own soul. Cast: Patrick Schwarzenegger, Miles Robbins, Sasha Lane, Hannah Marks, Mary Stuart Masterson (World Premiere)

Darlin'

Director/Screenwriter: Pollyanna McIntosh

In this visually inventive sequel to The Woman, a feral teenage girl is taken into strict Catholic care and prepared for her First Holy Communion. Cast: Lauryn Canny, Bryan Batt, Nora-Jane Noone, Cooper Andrews, Pollyanna McIntosh (World Premiere)

Girl On The Third Floor

Director/Screenwriter: Travis Stevens

Don Koch tries to renovate a rundown house with a sordid history for his growing family, only to learn that the house has other plans. Cast: Phil Brooks, Trieste Kelly Dunn, Sarah Brooks, Elissa Dowling, Karen Woditsch, Travis Delgado, Marshall Bean, Anish Jethmalani, Bishop Stevens, Tonya Kay (World Premiere)

I See You (United Kingdom, U.S.)

Director: Adam Randall, Screenwriter: Devon Graye

Strange occurrences plague a small town detective and his family as he investigates the disappearance of a young boy. Cast: Helen Hunt, Jon Tenney, Judah Lewis, Owen Teague, Libe Barer, Greg Alan Williams, Erika Alexander, Allison King (World Premiere)

Snatchers

Directors: Stephen Cedars, Benji Kleiman, Screenwriters: Stephen Cedars, Benji Kleiman, Scott Yacyshyn

After a popular teen has sex for the first time, she finds herself pregnant — with an alien. With no one to turn to but her nerdy ex-best-friend, she’ll have to risk her neck — and social status — to fight the freaky extraterrestrial threat. Cast: Mary Nepi, Gabrielle Elyse, Austin Fryberger, JJ Nolan, Nick Gomez, Ashley Argota, Amy Arburn, Amy Landecker, Rich Fulcher (World Premiere)

Tales from the Lodge (United Kingdom)

Director/Screenwriter: Abigail Blackmore

When a group of old friends spend the night telling stories of murders, ghosts, zombies and possessions they soon become aware of another tale unfolding around them. And this one is real. Cast: Mackenzie Crook, Dustin Demri-Burns, Laura Fraser, Sophie Thompson, Johnny Vegas, Kelly Wenham (World Premiere)

Tone-Deaf

Director/Screenwriter: Richard Bates, Jr.

Two generations collide with terrifying results in this home invasion horror film that is also a darkly comedic critique of the bizarre cultural and political climates in the United States. Cast: Amanda Crew, Robert Patrick, Kim Delaney, Hayley Marie-Norman, Ray Wise, Johnny Pemberton, Keisha Castle-Hughes, AnnaLynne McCord, Nelson Franklin, Ronnie Gene-Blevins (World Premiere)

FESTIVAL FAVORITES

Apollo 11

Director: Todd Douglas Miller

A look at the Apollo 11 mission to land on the moon led by commander Neil Armstrong and pilot Buzz Aldrin.

Aquarela (Germany, United Kingdom)

Director:Victor Kossakovsky, Screenwriters: Victor Kossakovsky, Aimara Reques

Aquarela is a deeply cinematic journey through the transformative beauty and raw power of water. Filmed at 96 frames per second, it’s a visceral wake-up call that humans are no match for the sheer force and will of Earth’s most precious element.

Greener Grass

Directors/Screenwriters: Jocelyn DeBoer, Dawn Luebbe

A deliciously twisted comedy set in a demented, timeless suburbia where every adult wears braces on their straight teeth, couples coordinate meticulously pressed outfits, and coveted family members are swapped in more ways than one in this competition for acceptance. Cast: Jocelyn DeBoer, Dawn Luebbe, Beck Bennett, Neil Casey, Mary Holland, D’Arcy Carden, Dot-Marie Jones, Janicza Bravo, Jim Cummings, Lauren Adams

Her Smell

Director/Screenwriter: Alex Ross Perry

A self-destructive punk rocker struggles with sobriety while trying to recapture the creative inspiration that led her band to success. Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens, Amber Heard, Agyness Deyn, Gayle Rankin, Ashley Benson, Eric Stoltz, Dylan Gelula

The Hottest August (Canada, U.S.)

Director: Brett Story

A film about climate change, disguised as a portrait of collective anxiety.

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Director/Screenwriter: Alex Gibney

Elizabeth Holmes was once the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, heralded as the next Steve Jobs. Then, overnight, her $10-billion-dollar company dissolved. The rise and fall of Theranos is a window into the psychology of fraud.

Knock Down the House

Director: Rachel Lears Screenwriters: Rachel Lears, Robin Blotnick

Four women run for Congress, overcoming personal adversity to battle powerful political machines across the country. One of their races will change the country forever.

Little Monsters (Australia)

Director/Screenwriter: Abe Forsythe

A washed-up musician teams up with a plucky schoolteacher and a despicable kid’s show personality to protect a Kindergarten class from a sudden outbreak of zombies. Cast: Lupita Nyong'o, Alexander England, Josh Gad

Maiden (United Kingdom)

Director/Screenwriter: Alex Holmes

In a moving portrait of resilience, Alex Holmes chronicles the unprecedented journey of 24-year-old Tracy Edwards and the first all-female sailing crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Yacht Race.

The Mountain

Director: Rick Alverson, Screenwriters: Rick Alverson, Dustin Guy Defa, Colm O’Leary

A well known physician, in the decline of his career, takes a young man on a desperate tour of rural mid-century hospitals, advocating for a new controvers

Pahokee

Directors: Ivete Lucas, Patrick Bresnan

In a small agricultural town in the Florida Everglades, hopes for the future are concentrated on the youth. Four teens face heartbreak and celebrate in the rituals of an extraordinary senior year.

Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins

Director: Janice Engel, Screenwriters: Janice Engel, Monique Zavistovski

Six-feet of Texas trouble, Molly Ivins, a legendary journalist and a warrior for the Bill of Rights, fought Good Old Boy corruption with razor-sharp wit that left both sides of the aisle laughing and craving ink in her columns. Raise Hell y’all!

Sister Aimee

Directors/Screenwriters: Samantha Buck, Marie Schlingmann

After faking her own death, America’s most famous evangelist finds herself on a wild road trip towards Mexico, haunted not only by the police but by her own persona. Cast: Anna Margaret Hollyman, Michael Mosley, Andrea Suarez Paz, Julie White, Amy Hargreaves, Macon Blair, Lee Eddy, Blake Delong, John Merriman, Nathan Zellner

Them That Follow

Directors/Screenwriters: Britt Poulton, Dan Madison Savage

Set deep in the wilds of Appalachia, where believers handle death-dealing snakes to prove themselves before God, Them That Follow tells the story of a pastor's daughter who holds a secret that threatens to tear her community apart. Cast: Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever, Alice Englert, Jim Gaffigan, Walton Goggins, Thomas Mann, Lewis Pullman

The Weekend

Director/Screenwriter: Stella Meghie

A comedian hauls the baggage of her defunct relationship on a weekend getaway with friends, which happens to include her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. Cast: Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell, Dewanda Wise, Y'Lan Noel, Kym Whitley

HEADLINERS

The Curse of La Llorona

Director: Michael Chaves, Screenwriters: Mikki Daughtry, Tobias Iaconis

In 1970s Los Angeles, La Llorona is stalking the night…and the children. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother, a social worker is soon drawn into a terrifying supernatural realm, with the lives and souls of her own kids at stake. Cast: Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez, Marisol Ramirez, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen, Roman Christou (World Premiere)

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT

Salvage

Director: Amy C. Elliott

The Yellowknife dump, and its massive, unrestricted salvage area, has long played a central role in this remote Canadian city’s civic and social life. Can a colorful group of thrifty locals save it from city bureaucrats determined to close it down? (World Premiere)

24 BEATS PER SECOND

Iris: A Space Opera by Justice (France)

Directors: Andre Chemetoff, Armand Beraud

Iris is a film adaptation of Justice’s Woman World Wide live show from 2017-2018, which is widely regarded as the greatest live electronic concert created. Recorded in an empty and invisible space, Iris focuses on the impressive production and music. (World Premiere)

SPECIAL EVENTS

Cobra Kai Season 2 Outdoor Screening

We are proud to present a special screening of the second season of Cobra Kai, the hit YouTube Premium Original Series, starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. Exclusively premiering at SXSW, YouTube and Sony Pictures Television will screen the first two episodes of the second season followed by a Q&A panel with series stars Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) and Martin Kove (Kreese) along with the Cobra Kaiseries creators and executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.