Pete Buttigieg Pokes Fun at Colin Jost's Awkward Arm Movements in 'SNL' Impression

The Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana mayor also played a game of "True Confessions" with Scarlett Johansson and Jimmy Fallon during Monday's episode of 'The Tonight Show.'

Mayor Pete Buttigieg responded to Colin Jost's impression of him on Saturday Night Live during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana politician first joked that he hadn't seen Jost's take, while stiffly holding up his arms as Jost did on SNL.

Fallon then showed a clip of Jost's Buttigieg wondering why he wasn't the Democratic frontrunner, causing the candidate to laugh and admit that the impression was "okay." He said, "I'm very comfortable in my own body. I know exactly what to do with my arms."

The politician then played along with Jost's mannerisms as he stiffly shifted his body while his arms remained in place. "Now I'm wondering are they too far in? Too far out?" he said as he continued to awkwardly move his arms.

Buttigieg and Fallon were also joined by Scarlett Johansson for a game of "True Confessions" during the episode.

The host explained that each player would read a fact about themselves. The competing players would then ask questions and determine if the fact was true or false.

Johansson kicked off the game and read a card that said she was once stung by a jellyfish while swimming off the coast of Italy. Fallon and Buttigieg asked the actress questions including the year the incident took place, which coast of Italy she was visiting, which swimming stroke she was doing and the color of the jellyfish.

When Fallon asked if she followed protocol after being stung on her face, she responded, "You want to know whether somebody pissed on my face?" Johansson added that she did not go to a doctor and instead suffered through the pain.

Following the round of questions, both Fallon and Buttigieg said that they believed her story. "It happened," she admitted. The actress added that the aftermath of the sting was "Goonies bad."

Fallon went next and told his competitors that he once gave the Heimlich maneuver to Jerry Seinfeld at a wine tasting. Johansson asked what Seinfeld was chocking on, while Buttigieg asked where it took place. The politician also asked Fallon where he learned how to do the Heimlich maneuver, which he credited to "posters."

After Johansson and Buttigieg agreed that there were too many holes in the story, they guessed that Fallon was lying. The host admitted that they were right and said, "Jerry would kill me if I touched him."

Buttigieg concluded the game by sharing that he once ate an ice cream sundae made entirely out of pork while on the campaign trail. Fallon and Johansson asked when the experience took place, how many bites of the sundae he took, the recipe of the dish and if there was photographic evidence.

"He's a politician. I can't tell!" said Johansson as she debated on whether or not he was telling the truth. The actress and host then decided that Buttigieg was telling the truth and he revealed that they were correct.