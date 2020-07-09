Pete Buttigieg Signs With CAA, Brillstein

The former U.S. presidential candidate revealed plans to write a book, 'Trust: America's Best Chance.'

Pete Buttigieg has found new representation.

The former U.S. Democratic presidential candidate has signed with CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The signing was revealed a day after Buttigieg disclosed plans to author a book, Trust: America's Best Chance, with Liveright Publishing. The book, which will detail "how a breakdown of trust is central to our nation's current predicament," will be available on Oct. 6.

The former South Bend, Indiana mayor authored political autobiography The Shortest Way Home with Liveright in February of last year.

During his presidential run, Buttigieg narrowly claimed the most state delegate equivalents in Iowa's Feb. 4 caucus and placed second in votes in the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary. On March 1, the candidate exited the race and endorsed former vice president Joe Biden a day later.

Buttigieg will work with CAA and management firm Brillstein to help promote his public policy plans, including his political action committee Win the Era, which has pledged to defeat President Trump in November and makes political endorsements.

In signing with CAA, Buttigieg joins another former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Andrew Yang, who signed with the agency in March.