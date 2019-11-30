Pete Davidson Asks Comedy Show Attendees to Sign NDA With $1 Million Fine

The agreement also indicated that the venue was authorized to confiscate cell phones and cameras, and that if users breached the terms, they would be subject to a hefty fine and legal costs.

Pete Davidson has asked those attending his comedy performance at the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco to sign a non-disclosure agreement before entering the venue.

Attendee Stacy Young took to social media to share the document she received via the event page for the comedian, noting that she was informed in an email about signing the agreement and told she could not give "any interviews, opinions or critiques about [the show] in any form including blogs, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or any other social networking."

She wrote that the agreement also indicated that the venue was authorized to confiscate cell phones and cameras — a stipulation the Saturday Night Live comedian has requested before — and that if users breached the terms, they would be subject to a hefty fine and legal costs.

The NDA agreement stated, "Accordingly, the individual agrees that in the event of breach of this agreement, individual shall pay company, upon demand, as liquidated damage, the sum of one million dollars."

The terms further outlined, "Any patron who is unable or unwilling to sign the agreement will not be allowed to enter and will be giving a full refund."

Young's comment included, "I understood and was willing to consent to the initial request of locking up any phones or cameras brought to the event, but I think this is a bit ridiculous and over the top."

Many other social media users took to Twitter to share news of receiving an NDA.

We saw Pete Davidson at the Varisty but I cannot comment on it because I signed an NDA. https://t.co/907XF9EfiN pic.twitter.com/LOC346riQA — Savannah (@slamvan) November 9, 2019

Signed my first NDA at a comedy show. Worth it #PeteDavidson pic.twitter.com/di0J2nr1pw — Nancy Davidson (@peelweight) November 28, 2019

Pete Davidson is having a comedy show in SF tonight but he’s making everyone sign a NDA that you can’t make opinions or cretic his stand up or else they’ll sue you lol this boy WE DONT WANT YOU HERE ANYWAYS — nanda (@lilbabynanda) November 27, 2019

Consequence of Sound was first to report this news.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Davidson's rep and the theater venue for comment.