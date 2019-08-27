Pete Davidson Berates University of Central Florida Audience: "You Should F***ing Grow Up"

The university is not pleased with how the comedian handled himself.

Pete Davidson on Monday night berated an audience at the University of Central Florida after some people in the crowd took out their phones.

Davidson was captured on video lambasting the crowd for more than a minute, saying he would leave if they did not act accordingly.

"I don't have to be here," said the Saturday Night Live cast member. "I can just give them their money back because I don't give a fuck."

Saying UCF, in his opinion, is in the "middle of fucking nowhere," Davidson called the crowd "privileged little assholes," before making the situation even more uncomfortable.

"That's why the world is going to end in 25 years, because you're all fucking retarded," he said. "You should fucking grow up."

There were some laughs as Davidson ranted, but it turned into a smattering of boos and random heckling.

After about 90 seconds of insults, Davidson announced he would continue with the show.

"I just wanted to scare you — but grow up. Seriously," he said.

UCF officials confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter Davidson did continue the show, which lasted around an hour.

Still, the university was not pleased.

"Mr. Davidson’s abusive language, particularly his use of a derogatory slur, is contrary to the University of Central Florida’s values of inclusion and respect for all," Mark Schlueb, UCF spokesman told THR. "It’s disappointing that his rant spoiled an event that was meant to welcome students back for the fall semester."