Pete Davidson, Colin Jost to Star in Wedding Comedy 'Worst Man'

'Saturday Night Live' creator Lorne Michaels will produce the Universal project.

Saturday Night Live stars Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are teaming up on a big-screen venture.

The duo will star in wedding comedy Worst Man, which follows a soon-to-be-married couple and the family dramatics that ensue just weeks before the wedding.

The project, written by Jost, Matthew Bass and Theodore Bressman, will be produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

Universal’s Erik Baiers will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Davidson, repped by ICM, Brillstein and Granderson Des Rochers, can currently be seen in Universal comedy The King of Staten Island, which debuted as a digital release after being pulled from its June 19 release date because of nationwide theater closures during the coronavirus pandemic. Looking ahead, Davidson will be seen in the Suicide Squad sequel.

Jost is repped as an actor by CAA and Morris Yorn. Bressman, whose credits include TIFF premiere Jungleland, is represented by Circle of Confusion and Jackoway Austen. Bass is represented by Circle of Confusion and Felker, Toczek.