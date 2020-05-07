Pete Davidson Confronts Grief and Grows in 'The King of Staten Island' Trailer

The semi-autobiographical dramedy follows the 'Saturday Night Live' star as he deals with the death of his firefighter father and pursues stand-up comedy.

The trailer for The King of Staten Island debuted Thursday, starring breakout Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson as a character loosely based on himself.

Directed by Judd Apatow, the dramedy follows Davidson growing up on Staten Island, dealing with the death of his firefighter father during 9/11, and pursuing stand-up comedy.

The semi-autobiographical film, co-written by Apatow, Davidson and former SNL writer Dave Sirus, stars Marisa Tomei as Davidson's mother, an ER nurse, along with Maude Apatow, Pamela Adlon and Steve Buscemi.

The Universal film was previously slated to open theatrically in June, but the release was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. For Apatow, this is his latest film as a director since 2015's Trainwreck, having been producing and directing television shows such as Love and Crashing.

The King of Staten Island will be available to stream on-demand June 12.

View the trailer below.