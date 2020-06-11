Pete Davidson Reflects on Filming 'The King of Staten Island' With Family

"He told me he could tell how well I was doing because there were pork chops on set," Davidson said of his grandfather's experience filming the dramedy during Wednesday's episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

Pete Davidson reflected on filming The King of Staten Island with his family during Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The film, which was directed, co-written and produced by Judd Apatow, follows Davidson's character as he deals with the death of his firefighter father and pursues a career as a stand-up comedian. The dramedy is a semi-autobiographical portrayal of Davidson's life, whose firefighter father died in the 9/11 attacks.

Video chatting from the house he shares with his mother in Staten Island, Davidson told Kimmel about having his grandfather and mother appear in the movie.

The Saturday Night Live star shared that his grandfather wasn't originally going to be in the movie. "He pretty much came to set every day and then one day Judd was like, 'Let's put him in as your real grandpa,'" the actor recalled. "He told me he could tell how well I was doing because there were pork chops on set."

While Davidson's grandfather appreciated the free food, he was not happy with how long it took to be paid. "My grandpa doesn't realize that it, like, takes three months to get paid doing anything in this business," he said. "After the movie wrapped, he called me every week and he was like, 'I know that I'm your grandfather, but a job is a job.' And he didn't leave me alone until he got paid."

The comedian's mother also makes a cameo appearance in the movie as an extra nurse. "You could see her in the film because when she comes in she just looks right down the barrel of the camera," he said.

Marisa Tomei played Davidson's mother in the film, which he said his mother was excited about. "My mom was thrilled. She's like, 'I'm hot! I'm finally hot,'" he shared.

Davidson's mother then joined the interview to talk about her brief appearance in the film. "I did exactly what I wasn't supposed to do," she said of staring directly at the camera.

After praising the film and admitting that she cried while watching it for the first time, she added that she's disappointed that the pandemic prevented them from having a premiere. "I was looking forward to it for Pete because it's such a big moment," she said. "It's a crazy big moment that you want to see your child, like, achieve, but it's fine."

