Pete Davidson to Lead Indie 'Big Time Adolescence'

Machine Gun Kelly and Griffin Gluck are also set to star.

SNL star Pete Davidson will lead the feature Big Time Adolescence.

The movie, which was featured on the 2014 Black List, follows a teenage boy coming of age in his dull suburban town under the destructive guidance of his best friend, a charismatic college dropout (Davidson).

Machine Gun Kelly and Griffin Gluck are set to star in Big Time Adolescence, which will begin shooting next month. The movie will be the directorial debut from Jason Orley, who penned the screenplay.

Will Phelps, Glen Trotiner, Mason Novick and Jeremy Garelick are producing. American High — a recently formed partnership between screenwriter Jeremy Garelick and Mickey Liddell’s LD Entertainment that focuses on high school set comedies — is set to finance.

Davidson's prior feature credits include Amy Schumer comedy Trainwreck and the newly released Netflix rom-com Set It Up.