Peter Chernin Sets Out to Raise $15M to Fight Anti-Abortion Laws

The producer sent an email to Hollywood's highest-ranking executives asking for donations by July 1.

A top Hollywood producer is adding more ammo to the industry's fight against the onslaught of anti-abortion laws passed recently.

Peter Chernin has launched a campaign to raise money to battle the conservative legislation. The former right-hand man to Rupert Murdoch had previously announced that Chernin Entertainment would move forward with plans to shoot Fox's Fear Street trilogy and Starz drama P-Valley in Georgia, both projects his company produces, in Georgia, and would simultaneously donate money to the ACLU.

"As a friend and colleague in the film and TV industry, I write to you with a sense of urgency about the recent attempts to eliminate the right to abortion in Georgia and many other states across the country," Chernin wrote in an email last week obtained by The Hollywood Reporter (The New York Times first reported the news). "I am launching a campaign to contribute to the $15 million that is needed to fund the ACLU’s legal efforts to battle the national anti-abortion movement with a deadline of July 1."

The email was sent to high-ranking executives and the major studios and streamers, along with the industry's top moguls, including Ari Emanuel, Ted Sarandos, Shonda Rhimes, and tech titans Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook. In the note, Chernin said he was working hand-in-hand with the ACLU's executive director Anthony Romero and that his company and family foundation had already donated a combined $1 million. "We have a moral responsibility to act immediately," he wrote.

Chernin and his producing partner Jenno Topping were two of the first in Hollywood to speak up about the abortion ban. "When the 'fetal heartbeat bill' was signed into law we were deep into production on two projects, our film trilogy Fear Street and the P-Valley TV series, so were conflicted about contributing to the health of an economy and a state that had declared war on the rights and freedom of its women," they said in a joint statement.

"On one hand, if we chose the boycott route, thousands of jobs would be lost ultimately damaging workers who rely on production for livelihood, including many women. We also know that the only way to fight the massive, now national incursion on women’s rights is through a legal battle, a battle that needs funding and on the ground support via organizations like the ACLU who are powering up to overturn the law," the pair added. "So our choice became pretty clear, we will stay in Georgia, stand shoulder to shoulder with the women of that state and the states under attack, and fight to win. In doing so will be making a significant donation to ACLU because whatever upside we have needs to be shared with the women everywhere who have the right as human beings to make medical decisions as sovereign individuals."