Peter Chernin Raises $700 Million War Chest for New Dealmaking

Landing new investors follows The Chernin Group nabbing stakes in Food52, Crunchyroll and MeatEater.

Peter Chernin's The Chernin Group has raised $700 million for new dealmaking fund from new investors.

"We just closed our new fund with over $700 million of commitments from investors. Our teams in Los Angeles and San Francisco are growing and we’ve since added a New York office," Chernin and fellow The Chernin Group co-founders Jesse Jacobs and Mike Kerns said in a Nov. 5 letter to investors.

The new fund — which will focus on investing in consumer businesses — follows Peter Chernin's The Chernin Group acquiring a majority stake in upscale kitchen and home brand Food52 for $83 million via affiliate TCG Capital Management.

"To implement our strategy on a broader scale, we have shifted from a holding company to an investment firm which we call ‘TCG’. In many ways, it’s the same team running back the same playbook. We’re still singularly focused on consumer platforms and brands," Chernin and his long-time business partners wrote.

TCG also has investments in Crunchyroll, Headspace, MeatEater, The Action Network and Barstool Sports.

Chernin has held a host of top executive roles in the entertainment industry, including as the former head of Fox Filmed Entertainment, where he oversaw production of Titanic and Avatar.