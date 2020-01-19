Peter Dinklage Thanks 'Game of Thrones' Co-Stars for SAG Award Win

The actor also thanked his wife and the people of Northern Ireland during his best male actor in a drama series acceptance speech.

Peter Dinklage took home the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday.

He was up against Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Steve Carell (The Morning Show), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) and David Harbour (Stranger Things).

The Game of Thrones actor began his speech by joking that his statue looked like it appeared on the HBO series. The win follows the final season of the acclaimed series.

"I would like to thank the people of Northern Ireland," he said, "who put up with us for nine years."

Dinklage then thanked the show's cast and crew. "I would also like to thank everyone at table nine and ten and beyond cause we put up with each other for nine years," he said.

The actor concluded the speech by thanking his wife. "Finally and most importantly I would like to thank my wife, who put up with me for more than nine years, but lived in a place far away from home, but made it home cause we were together," he said.

The 26th annual SAG Award aired Jan. 19 on TBS and TNT from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.