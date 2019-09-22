Peter Dinklage Reflects on 'Game of Thrones' at Emmys: "I Would Do It All Again in a Heartbeat"

"I count myself as so fortunate to be a member of a community that is nothing but all about tolerance and diversity because there's no other place where I'd be standing on a stage like this," he began in his speech for best supporting actor in a drama series.

Peter Dinklage on Sunday night took home the prize for best supporting actor in a drama series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Tyrion Lannister on HBO's Game of Thrones.

"I count myself as so fortunate to be a member of a community that is nothing but all about tolerance and diversity because there's no other place where I'd be standing on a stage like this," he began.

During his acceptance speech, Dinklage reflected on the 10 years that led up to the final season of Thrones. "Since the moment I met Dave [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] until right now, I had no idea what I was getting myself into, but I knew that David and Dan were quite brilliant," the actor said of the show's creators. "Ten years of absolute sweat, but 10 years of the most incredible, talented, funniest motherfuckers." Given his usage of curse words in his speech, the actor added, "Hey, it's over. I don't care."

"We did nothing by sweat. We did nothing but laugh. Dave and Dan, we'd literally walk through fire and ice for you," he continued. "I would do it all again in a heartbeat."

Dinklage's victory marked his fourth time winning in the category for the role.

The actor was up against Jonathon Banks, Alfie Allen, Chris Sullivan, Michael Kelly, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Giancarlo Esposito for the honor.

The 2019 Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The hostless show aired on Fox.