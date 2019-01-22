Peter Fonda, Hugh Hudson to Get Tributes at Guadalajara Film Fest

The Mexican festival also will honor Juan de Dios Larrain, producer of last year's foreign-language Oscar winner 'A Fantastic Woman.'

Actor-writer Peter Fonda and British director Hugh Hudson will receive career achievement awards in March at the Guadalajara International Film Festival, one of Mexico's top cinema showcases.

The fest will present a 50th anniversary screening of the classic biker film Easy Rider, which starred Fonda, Jack Nicholson and Dennis Hopper, who also directed. Fonda, who co-wrote Easy Rider with Hopper and Terry Southern, earned a screenplay Oscar nomination for the 1969 road movie. He is the son of legendary film star Henry Fonda and the brother of actress Jane Fonda.

The Guadalajara event, which is set to run March 8-15, will also pay tribute to Oscar-nominated filmmaker Hugh Hudson, known for Chariots of Fire and Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes.

Others set to receive honors in Mexico's mariachi capital include Juan de Dios Larrain, the Chilean producer behind the Oscar winner A Fantastic Woman and the biopic Jackie, and Esther Garcia (Volver), Pedro Almodovar's longtime producing partner.

For the upcoming 34th edition, Guadalajara's former industry and market head Estrella Araiza will replace Ivan Trujillo as festival director.

Guadalajara native Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), who co-founded the festival, launched a scholarship last year for aspiring filmmakers and announced at the event that his At Home With Monsters exhibit, which features creepy, life-size monster figures, will hit museums in Guadalajara and Mexico City this year.