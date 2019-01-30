Peter Jackson to Direct Documentary About The Beatles' 'Let It Be' Recording Sessions

The Beatles in the studio

The film will be based on 55 hours of never-released footage of The Beatles in the studio and Jackson plans to use restoration techniques he developed during the making of his WWI doc 'They Shall Not Grow Old.'

Peter Jackson has signed up for a few hard days nights in the editing suite.

The Lord of the Rings filmmaker is set to direct a feature-length documentary based on 55 hours of never-released footage of The Beatles recording their seminal album Let It Be in 1969.

The film will be produced through a partnership between Jackson's WingNut Films and Apple Corps.

More to come.