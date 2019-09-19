Sony Pictures Moves 'Peter Rabbit 2' Release to Easter 2020

The studio has pushed the sequel from Feb. 7, 2020, to April 3 next year to get a jump on the Easter bunny.

Sony Pictures hopes the Easter bunny brings box office success for Peter Rabbit 2, moving the sequel's release date from Feb. 7, 2020, to April 3 next year.

Will Gluck's follow-up to Peter Rabbit in which James Corden voicea the popular character from the Beatrix Potter books will come out a week before Good Friday next year.

The first Peter Rabbit movie was released on Feb. 9, 2018, after being moved stateside from its original March 23 berth, ensuring a better jump on the Easter holiday.

Peter Rabbit grossed $115 million in the U.S. and $325 million worldwide.