'Peter Rabbit 2' Pushed to August Over Coronavirus Fears (Exclusive)

Sony's live-action/CGI family sequel was due to launch at the end of March in Europe.

With the coronavirus crisis continuing to escalate across Europe, Sony has decided to push the release of its Peter Rabbit sequel back by five months, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, making the film the second major studio release to be impacted by the epidemic after No Time to Die.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the follow-up to 2018's hugely successful live-action/CGI hybrid Peter Rabbit with James Corden again voicing the famed bunny, was due to launch in the U.K. and other European territories on March 27, rolling out internationally the following week, hitting the U.S. on April 3.

But in light of ongoing events, Sony Pictures Releasing has now opted to shift the international release to Aug. 7 in Europe with the rest of the world to follow suit. Currently, the film – also starring the voices of Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki, and with Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, and David Oyelowo in live-action roles, is also expected to launch in the U.S. on Aug 7.

The postponement comes amid major theatrical market disruptions across European territories. On Monday, as part of a newly installed nationwide quarantine, Italy announced that all its cinemas were to be closed, with others shutting in countries including France and Slovakia. Cinemas across China have been closed for several weeks.

THR understands that Sony made the decision in light of Peter Rabbit 2 being an internationally-driven title, with the first film making $236 million of its $351 million box office outside the U.S., and chose to also adjust the U.S. release due to piracy concerns and with Trolls having shifted its dates to the Easter holiday.

Although the decision was not taken lightly, it is one that will no doubt dampen the spirits of exhibitors hoping for an Easter box office bump with the return of one of the most successful family films of recent years. In the U.K., for example, Peter Rabbit became the biggest family title of 2018, overtaking Pixar's Coco, with $56.3 million. Other strong markets included China ($26.5 million), Australia ($20.2 million), France ($12.3 million) and Germany ($12.1 million).