James Corden Embraces Mischievous Reputation in 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' Teaser Trailer

Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki and David Oyelowo also star in the sequel to 2018's 'Peter Rabbit.'

Peter Rabbit is back to his usual hijinks in the first teaser trailer for Sony's Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

The sequel to the 2018's Peter Rabbit catches up with Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson), Bea (Rose Byrne) and the rabbits that have become a makeshift family. Despite his best efforts, Peter (James Corden) can't seem to shake his mischievous tendencies. When adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated. Conflict ensues when his family risks everything to come looking for him, which forces Peter to figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

The characters are based on the children's books written by Beatrix Potter.

Elizabeth Debicki and Margot Robbie return to voice their rabbit characters from the original film, while David Oyelowo is new to the voice cast. Will Gluck returned to direct and co-write the screenplay alongside Patrick Burleigh.

The trailer opens with Thomas and Bea's wedding ceremony, which includes Peter's false daydream of learning that Thomas is his biological father.

Following the nuptials, Peter and his owners return to their normal lives as Bea's book about the rabbits takes off. "I hate that I'm the face of this," Peter sarcastically says when he is recognized for his involvement in the children's book.

Peter's reputation as a mischievous rabbit follows him, despite his best efforts to change his image. After Thomas specifically warns Peter to stay out of trouble while he and Bea are away on a book tour, the titular character decides to make a change. "If that's who they think I am, maybe I'd be better off without them," he ponders in a voiceover.

Following a montage of Peter's journey away from the garden, he crosses paths with another rabbit in the process of stealing fruit. Peter later learns that his new friend, Barnabas, knew his father. Barnabas tells Peter that his father "was a fierce, bad rabbit," just like him.

Peter and Barnabas then set out on a series of exciting adventures, including skydiving, boating and driving.

The trailer concludes with Bea encouraging Thomas to "frolic" with the rabbits. A hesitant Thomas slowly rolls down a hill before he loses control and dangerously tumbles.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway will be in theaters on April 3. Watch the full teaser trailer above.