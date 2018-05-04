'Peter Rabbit 2' in the Works From Sony Pictures

Sony dates the movie that will bring back director Will Gluck.

Peter Rabbit will be up to his old tricks again, and hopefully bring more lettuce, for Sony Pictures.

Off the surprise success of the CG/live-action hybrid film Peter Rabbit, Sony has announced its intent to make a sequel, dating the next installment for Feb. 7, 2020. The movie will open March 27, 2020, in the United Kingdom. Will Gluck, who directed the first movie, will return to write and direct the sequel.

The movie, which saw James Corden voice the popular character from the Beatrix Potter books and also starred Domhnall Gleeson, proved to be an under-the-radar hit when it was released Feb. 9.

The movie grossed $115 million in the U.S. and is, per Sony, the studio’s biggest-ever non-James Bond film in the U.K., with a $55.7 million gross in that country, where it held the No. 1 spot for four weeks in a row. It grossed $325 million worldwide.

The movie went after the same audience as Paddington 2, another CG/live-action movie that was based on an iconic British literary property. Paddington 2 has a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, while Rabbit has a 62 percent, but, as Sony boasted in its announcement, Rabbit surpassed the lifetime goal of both Paddington movies. (Despite universal acclaim, Paddington 2 made only $40 million in the U.S. and $225 million worldwide.)

Sony also dated its thriller Escape Room for Nov. 30, 2018, and moved an untitled animated movie produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller from Feb. 7, 2020, to Jan. 10, 2020.