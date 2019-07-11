Peter Weir, Michael J. Meehan to Be Honored by Location Managers Guild

The Oscar-nominated director and location manager will receive honorary awards at the Sept. 21 ceremony.

Initial honorees for the sixth annual Location Managers Guild International Awards (LMGI) were announced Thursday by LMGI President Mike Fantasia.

Oscar-nominated director Peter Weir will receive the Eva Monley Award, given to industry members who support the work of location professionals. Location Manager Michael J. Meehan (Dead Poets Society, Pirates of the Caribbean) will be honored with the 2019 LMGI Lifetime Achievement Award.

The LMGI Awards spotlight international features, television and commercials that utilize filming locations to set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative.

Weir is best known for his work on Witness (1985), Dead Poets Society (1989), The Truman Show (1998) and Master and Commander (2003). The director has received a total of 36 awards and 59 nominations, including five Oscar nominations and four Golden Globes.

Meehan has scouted for major studios across the globe for three decades, with his work having taken him to more than 40 countries. His credits include Witness, Dead Poets Society, Arachnophobia, Toys, Pirates of the Caribbean 2 and 3, and Master and Commander.

The full list of LMGI Award nominees will be announced July 18. The ceremony takes place Sept. 21 at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica.