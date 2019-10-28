Marta Kauffman to Receive Norman Lear Achievement Honor at PGA Awards

Past recipients of the award include Amy Sherman-Palladino, Ryan Murphy, James L. Brooks, Shonda Rhimes, Chuck Lorre, J.J. Abrams, Dick Wolf, Jerry Bruckheimer, Lorne Michaels, Aaron Spelling and Norman Lear.

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman will be honored with the Norman Lear Achievement Award at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards.

The Norman Lear Award celebrates powerhouse producers that have made an exceptional impact on the art and craft of television. Previous honorees include Amy Sherman-Palladino, Ryan Murphy, James L. Brooks, Shonda Rhimes, Chuck Lorre, J.J. Abrams, Dick Wolf, Jerry Bruckheimer, Lorne Michaels, David L. Wolper, Aaron Spelling, Steven Bochco, David E. Kelley, Mark Burnett and Norman Lear.

"I am deeply honored to receive this award from my peers at the PGA, particularly as it's named for a legendary producer who has impacted my career from the beginning," Kauffman said in a statement. "Thank you to the Producers Guild for this meaningful recognition."

Kauffman has won Emmy and Golden Globe Awards for her work as a television writer, producer and showrunner for Friends, which earned 63 Emmy nominations over its 10-season run. Additionally, she created and executive produces Netflix's longest-running original show Grace and Frankie.

"Marta is a singular talent who has created characters and stories that have resonated throughout the world and across generations," Producers Guild of America presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said in a statement. "Her deep understanding of emotion, comedy and human drama creates the perfect recipe for television, and audiences can’t get enough. Her impact on pop culture, and on television history, is undeniable."

The showrunner created Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions alongside writing partners David Crane and Kevin Bright in 1993. Through the production company, she has produced the sitcoms Veronica's Closet and Jesse.

In 2015, Kauffman co-founded Okay Goodnight with Robbie Tollin and Hannah KS Canter. Under the company, she produces Grace and Frankie, which is currently in production on its seventh and final season, and the documentary Seeing Allred.

The 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Hollywood Palladium.