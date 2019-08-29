Pharrell Williams Drops Female-Empowerment Adidas Campaign, Sneakers

The entertainer's streetwear brand Billionaire Boys Club has launched two new shoes with Adidas, worn by pregnant and breastfeeding models in a campaign, "This is Her Time," to champion activists' work in "gender, sexuality, sexual rights, race and equality."

Multihyphenate Pharrell Williams is celebrating female empowerment through a new collaboration with Adidas footwear. Williams' Japan-based streetwear brand Billionaire Boys Club has teamed with Adidas on two new unisex styles of sneakers, available online and in Billionaire Boys Club stores in London, New York and Tokyo on Aug. 31 ($160 and $220).

The "This is Her Time" campaign features female activists, with some models pregnant or posing with their kids while breastfeeding, in order to champion their impactful work in "gender, sexuality, sexual rights, race and equality," according to the brand.

Among the stars in the campaign video are Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors; period.org founder Nadya Okamoto; singer-songwriter Syd; actor Reggie Yates; surfer Keala Naihe; filmmaker and activist Sana Azim; and Art Mom project founder Tyra Mitchell.

The campaign video features a quote from Williams reading, "History was her time. Now is her time. The future is her time."

"Feminism is literally a synonym for gender equality," says one voiceover.

The "Happy" singer has had a long-time partnership with Adidas that began in 2014; he most recently worked with the German company on a "Hu Holi" line of unisex apparel and footwear and a N.E.R.D Training Gear collection.

In March, Williams dropped a Chanel streetwear collection in Seoul; the Chanel-Pharrell capsule offers hoodies, man bags, robes, tees, sneakers, costume jewelry and sunglasses.

“People inspire me, their differences, their causes for doing things and differences. And individuality,” Williams said at a Parsons at The New School benefit in May, wearing a “Ye Must Be Born Again” sweatshirt from Cactus Plant Flea Market with his signature shorts and Chanel loafers with socks.

Adidas also works with Beyonce as creative design partner and Donald Glover as brand co-creator. See the "This is Her Time" video below.