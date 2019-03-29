Pharrell Williams Launches Capsule Collection at Seoul Chanel Store Opening

The musician, designer and entrepreneur debuted his Chanel-Pharrell collection at Chanel’s newest outpost.

Pharrell Williams was in Seoul on Thursday night to celebrate both his new Chanel-Pharrell capsule collection and the opening of the 10th Chanel boutique in Korea.

The Chanel ambassador and musician wore a street art-inspired purple hoodie embroidered with his own versions of Chanel logos to the launch party. He posed for photographs with local celebrities at the boutique, and then headed to Daelim Warehouse to enjoy performances by Jennie Kim and DJs Soo Joo, Anna and Plastic Kid, before taking to the stage himself.

Chanel ambassadors Go Eun Kim, Dong Wook Lee, Irene Kim, actors Ryeo-won Jung, Yoona Lim, A Sung Ko, Claudia Kim, Yeonhee Lee, Seo-joon Park, Je-hoon Lee and singers Bobby, Zion.T and Jay Park were all spotted enjoying the show.

For his performance, Williams wore a long-sleeve white T-shirt embroidered in red with “Chanel Pharrell,” along with a Plant baseball cap (designed by his assistant Cynthia Lu), and a pearl nameplate necklace and and rhinestone collar from the new line.

Earlier this week, he teased images from the Chanel collab line on Instagram, describing it as “sort of unisex.” The spring-summer 2019 collection includes bright color block T-shirts, suede hip-slung bags, neon loafers and mules, rhinestone costume jewelry, terry cloth bucket hats and robes, leather belts, and pop star-worthy sunglasses in a variety of shapes.

As a designer, Williams has previously collaborated with brands including Louis Vuitton, Moncler, Adidas and Uniqlo. He also worked with Chanel two years ago to launch a $1,160 sneaker in collaboration with Adidas. The exclusive sneaker was resold for, on average, more than $10,000 in various markets. In 2005, he debuted his own streetwear brands Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream footwear.

Chanel’s first flagship store in Seoul takes up seven stories in the new stand-alone building, with one floor reserved as a private reception room and the two upper floors and terrace sectioned off for private events and exhibitions. Last year the $10 billion French fashion house announced that Asia-Pacific represented its strongest growing market, with the region accounting for 38.9 percent of sales in 2017, just behind Europe.

The Chanel-Pharrell capsule collection is available now in Seoul and will spread to select Chanel stores worldwide April 4.