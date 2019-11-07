Pharrell Williams Performs Original Song "Letter To My Godfather" at Netflix Soundcheck Event

Williams wrote the song with Neptunes partner Chad Hugo for Netflix's original film 'The Black Godfather.'

Thirteen-time Grammy-award-winning artist and producer Pharrell Williams performed a new original song "Letter To My Godfather" for Soundcheck: A Netflix Film & Series Music Showcase presented by Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter.

Williams wrote the song along with his Neptunes producing partner Chad Hugo for Netflix's original film The Black Godfather, which follows the life of music executive Clarence Avant. Featuring Williams' auto-tuned vocals backed by a choir, the track honors Avant and the music industry greats he was responsible for ushering in.

“The people who gave me my opportunities were people that he walked into the game,” Williams told Billboard during a post-performance Q&A. "Teddy Riley, Sean 'Puffy' Combs, these were, and still are, giants in our industry."

The Black Godfather is currently available for streaming on Netflix.