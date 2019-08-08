Phil Rosenthal Launches YouTube Channel Exploring His Favorite Places to Eat

The channel, which has already been populated with videos, will regularly feature behind-the-scenes footage from 'Somebody Feed Phil,' including clips of his recent trip to explore the New Orleans food scene.

Recent Emmy nominee and James Beard award winner Phil Rosenthal has launched a new YouTube channel called Phil Rosenthal World, where the writer, producer and host of Netflix's food discovery show Somebody Feed Phil shares his favorite restaurants via digital series Phil's Finds.

"Phil’s Finds will focus on my latest favorite places to eat that I have to tell you about immediately," explained Rosenthal in a statement. "The first episode features the sandwiches at my favorite neighborhood spot, Larchmont Wine and Cheese."

The channel, which has already been populated with four videos, will regularly feature behind-the-scenes footage from Somebody Feed Phil, including clips of his recent trip to explore the New Orleans food scene.

In his welcoming video posted Thursday, Rosenthal exclaimed, "Listen, I know what it's like to go down the rabbit hole with certain videos and certain people... I hope you'll come down into my rabbit hole."

The television host also took to social media to share a contest for fans to submit videos explaining why they want to "Feed Phil. He explained on Instagram that he'll be traveling to the hometowns of the winners and including footage from those trips in a future video series, I Want to Feed Phil.

Widely known for his food pursuits, Rosenthal is equally admired for being the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond.