Phil  Rosenthal's 5 Favorite Restaurants for Family-Style Takeout in L.A.

Hunkered down with his loved ones in L.A., producer turned food show host Phil Rosenthal — star of Netflix's Somebody Feed Phil — has found comfort in family-style to-go. "Our restaurant scene has really stepped up their game during incredibly difficult times," he says. "From your local pizzeria to four-star, [to-go] food is unbelievable. These are people who are struggling, and they're still not cutting corners. That's integrity." '

The all-around enthusiast shares a few of his favorites, adding: "This is how we're traveling right now. A great meal is truly transportive." Only Bavel and République are open for in-person outdoor dining.

BAVEL

"They're changing up the menu almost every week. The value of the food is unreal." $49 per person; 500 Mateo St., baveldtla.com

N/NAKA

"You get these gorgeous bento boxes (pictured below). The care and detail of it is as if you are eating in the restaurant." $38 to $85 per person; 3455 S. Overland Ave., n-naka.com

PROVIDENCE

"I had their seafood pasta dinner, so delicious! All the fresh seafood came in a box with an online video of chef Michael Cimarusti taking you through the making of it [at the restaurant]." $80 per person; 5955 Melrose Ave., providencela.com

REPUBLIQUE

"I had their family-style roast chicken dinner, with appetizers and pasta course. Spectacular!" $49 per person; 624 S. La Brea Ave., republiquela.com

SECRET LASAGNA

"If you're going to do it, it better be great, and it is." $125 for The Garfield family-size meal; 7100 Santa Monica Blvd., secretlasagna.com

