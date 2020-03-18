Philanthropic Streetwear Brand Selling Coronavirus Clothing

Virus Collective will donate 25 percent of sales of its tees, hoodies and other gear reading "Don't Touch Me" and "Quarantine and Chill."

Working from home just got a little more trendy.

One philanthropic clothing brand is capitalizing on the spread of the coronavirus for a good cause. Virus Collective, a new streetwear label, is raising money for the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Response Fund by donating 25 percent of all sales.

Described as "the collaborative self-quarantine side-hustle created by a group of fashion industry professionals," Virus Collective offers tees, tank tops, hats and hoodies reading "Quarantine and Chill," "Don't Touch Me," "F*ck Coronavirus" and "Wash Your Hands" ($28-$48).

“We’re aiming to bring levity to an incredibly serious situation and give back to the global community in the process,” says one of the co-founders, who are remaining anonymous to focus "on philanthropy and not ego."

The designer adds, “Fashion, like every other industry, if in uncharted waters and we’re all trying to find a way through. If we can have a bit of fun by putting our talents to good and make even a small contribution in the process, we absolutely must.”

Many fashion shows from top designers have been canceled as the coronavirus spreads, with 7,000 reported cases in the U.S. as of Wednesday. Retailers including Nordstrom, Ulta and Sephora are closing, while top events such as the Met Gala, CFDA Fashion Awards and Beautycon are postponed.

As most of Hollywood shuts down and agencies work remotely, Americans are stocking up on comfy clothing to work from home. Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop is seeing increases in sales of its Forbidden Fruit Puzzle, Perfect Attendance chews to support immunity and tie-dye pullovers, jogger pants and other loungewear.