Philharmonic Concerts at Walt Disney Hall Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all Los Angeles Philharmonic concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall have been canceled until March 31.

The organization said Thursday in a press release that the decision was made in response to the California Department of Public Health's mandate that concerts and presentations be canceled at the venue "to protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19)."

This briefing follows California Gov. Gavin Newsom's recommendation on Wednesday that gatherings of more than 250 people, including movie premieres, sports events and theatrical productions, be postponed "at least through March."

The coronavirus, a viral infection that can cause COVID-19 — a respiratory illness — originated in Wuhan, China, earlier this year. So far, it has affected over 129,000 people in 125 countries and caused over 4,500 deaths.

It was declared by the World Health Organization to be a global pandemic.

Numerous events in the U.S. and worldwide have been postponed in the wake of the outbreak, including SXSW, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the Game Developers Conference and Cinemacon. Additionally, films such as No Time to Die, F9 and A Quiet Place Part II are seeing delays in their releases.