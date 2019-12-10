Philip McKeon, Child Star of 'Alice,' Dies at 55

Philip McKeon (second from right) with his 'Alice' co-stars

The actor played Tommy Hyatt on the sitcom from 1976 to 1985.

Actor Philip McKeon has died at age 55.

The former child star died on Tuesday morning in Texas after a long battle with an undisclosed illness, family spokesperson Jeff Ballard told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

"We are all beyond heartbroken and devastated over Phil’s passing," Ballard said. "His wonderful sense of humor, kindness and loyalty will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life."

The actor — and older brother of Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon — is best known for playing Tommy Hyatt on the CBS sitcom Alice from 1976 to 1985. The show, which featured Linda Lavin as the titular character, was based on Martin Scorsese’s 1974 romantic comedy Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, in which Alfred Lutter initially played Alice Hyatt’s son, Tommy. Philip McKeon replaced Lutter after the pilot. McKeon's other credits include 1987's Return to Horror High and appearances in CHiPs, Fantasy Island and The Love Boat.

McKeon had spent the last several years hosting his own radio show in Wimberly, Texas, where he moved to care for and be closer to his family. He previously worked in the News Department at KFWB News 98 in Los Angeles for 10 years.

McKeon is survived by his mother, Barbara and his sister, Nancy.