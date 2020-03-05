'Right Stuff' Filmmaker Philip Kaufman Set for Lifetime Tribute From Cinémathèque Française

In addition to the screening program, Kaufman will be giving a master class, hosted by Bernard Benoliel, following the screening of Kaufman’s 1978 film 'The Wanderers.'

Philip Kaufman, the auteur behind such films as The Right Stuff and The Unbearable Lightness of Being, is being honored this week with a lifetime tribute at the Cinémathèque Française in Paris.

The career retrospective began March 4 and runs through March 15.

In addition to the screening program, Kaufman will be giving a master class, hosted by Bernard Benoliel of the Cinémathèque Française, following the screening of Kaufman’s 1978 film The Wanderers.

Kaufman’s career has spanned over half a century, having acted as a director, writer, and producer on numerous films, many of which are now considered classics. Among the movies on his curriculum vitae are western The Great Northfiled Minnesota Raid, The Outlaw Josie Wales, erotic drama Henry & June, and Michael Crichton adaptation Rising Sun.

Right Stuff, the 1983 drama about the seven pilots who were involved in the first spaceflight, was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including best picture, and won four.